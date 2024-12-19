Former Lakers Champion Now Available at Reduced Cost in Trade Discussions
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to be one of the more active teams in the upcoming trade deadline. They have less than two months to make a much-needed change to their roster if they want to make a deep playoff run.
The Lakers are all about titles, but they are far from capturing a title this season as constructed. Their roster is deeply flawed, and the only way they can improve is through a trade.
Los Angeles has been linked to many names as we approach the deadline, and one of them is their former champion forward, Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma has been on the Washington Wizards' trading block for some time now. However, according to Forbes NBA insider Evan Sidery, the price for Kuzma has been reduced.
Sidery said that the Wizards are believed to have lowered their asking price in trade talks on Kuzma.
"Washington held out for two first-round picks last year, but the belief is it might only take one pick and a prospect.
"The Heat, Kings and Lakers are among teams showing interest in Kuzma."
If that is the case as we approach the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers could be in the running for him and possibly make another move to improve the roster.
Depending on the potential move, one trade for L.A. will not be enough to improve the roster. A solo move for Kuzma will not be enough, but if L.A. were to keep another one of their first-round draft picks, they could use that in another trade in this scenario.
Kuzma knows what it's like to be L.A. Although he is not a star player, this fits with L.A.'s current agenda of getting depth pieces instead of going all-in on one-star player.
Kuzma, 29, spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles. He played a key role with the team in his tenure, averaging 15.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 33 percent from three in 276 games and 29.7 minutes.
Kuzma played a pivotal role for L.A. during their title season in 2019-20. He sometimes played like the third-best player behind Anthony Dabid and LeBron James.
He improved as a defender and hit timely shots for L.A. If the Lakers could get Kuzma for only one first-round pick and a prospect, Rob Pelinka may pull the trigger on that deal.
