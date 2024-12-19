Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Could Grow 'Unhappy' Without Roster Upgrades
The Los Angeles Lakers are led by two of the top players in the league today: Anthony Davis and LeBron James. This superstar duo has accomplished so much together, but they have yet to reach the heights they've achieved together as of late.
The Lakers have been lackluster for the last few seasons, and a big reason for that is the surrounding pieces. The Lakers lack depth pieces that fit alongside Davis and James. It is clear that a move needs to be made for L.A. to improve its chances of a deep playoff run.
That is the expectation, of course, but the reality is often disappointing. The Lakers sat still during last year's trade deadline, and if that happens to be the case this season, Davis and James will not be happy campers.
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Davis and James will not be pleased if the Lakers do not make a move by the deadline.
“I don’t think LeBron and AD are going to be happy, and at that point, they can ask out… I think that opens up the possibility for some bigger changes in the offseason.”
Davis and James have been patient with the front office as of late, but if L.A. fails to make a move, it could be the last straw for the two superstars.
Davis, 31, is in the latter half of his prime and still wants to compete for titles. One is not enough for him, and it's clear that he still has a lot left in the tank.
James, 39, soon to be 40, is still on the court to capture another elusive title. He does not want to be on a mediocre team to close out his career, and he certainly does not deserve that, as he is close to riding out into the sunset.
James and Davis have shown at times that they can still be a title-contending type of duo; however, if the Lakers don't feel that way, then the worst could come to worst for them.
Actions speak louder than words, and if a trade does not occur, that could be a sign that the Lakers don't believe Davis and James are an elite duo anymore.
The Lakers currently sit with a 14-12 record, which is good for 10th in the loaded Western Conference. A change is on the way, or at least that's what we think.
More Lakers: Bucks Star Takes Massive Shot at LA Following NBA Cup Victory