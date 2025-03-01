Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Clippers? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. This match with the Clippers will be the third time they will face each other this season.
Prior to their Friday matchup, they are 1-1, and either of the L.A. teams will try to win the rubber match and the series outright when they play each other again on Sunday for the season series finale.
This matchup is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Lakers.
While that is the case, the Lakers will have their superstar guard, Luka Dončić, for this matchup. Dončić, who listed himself as questionable after the Timberwolves win, has been upgraded to available.
Dončić will play in his seventh game as a Laker and his 29th overall.
Dončić has yet to find his footing since returning to the court, as he is still ramping up his condition. The five-time All-Star had a double-double on Thursday against Minnesota, but he shot poorly from the field, shooting 6-for-20 from the field and a poor 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.
Overall, Dončić recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes of action.
In six games in the purple and gold, Dončić is averaging 19.3 points per game, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 36.5 percent from the field and a poor 22.4 percent from three in 30.3 minutes of action.
The Lakers are home underdogs in this matchup with a +4.5 spread.
L.A. will look to extend its win streak to five, even though it is shorthanded. Nonetheless, the Clippers have not played great basketball lately, recording a 4-6 record in its last 10 games while averaging 113.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.5 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.
The Lakers are a red-hot 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.
The Lakers currently have a 4.5 lead over the Clippers, and a weekend sweep would do wonders.
More Lakers: Top 5 Stars For Lakers to Put Alongside Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic In Danger of Missing Matchup vs Clippers
Tim Hardaway Doesn't Believe Lakers Can Win Western Conference This Season
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.