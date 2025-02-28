Top 5 Stars For Lakers to Put Alongside Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers have long been defined by star power.
In a city built on superstardom, the Lakers thrive on having the game’s best players lead them to championships. From Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James, the franchise has built its legacy on all-time greats. This past February, they added another potential legend to that list by pulling off a stunning trade for Luka Dončić.
The deal came as a shock to the basketball world. Few expected the Dallas Mavericks to move on from Dončić, but their reluctance to commit to him long-term opened the door for the Lakers to swoop in.
Now, their plan is to keep him in Los Angeles for the rest of his career. However, they know he can't do it alone.
Throughout their history, the Lakers have consistently built dominant duos. Right now, Dončić has LeBron James by his side, but at 40 years old, James’ time in the league is limited—even if he isn’t playing like it.
Eventually, the Lakers will need to pair Dončić with another star for the next era of championship contention. With that in mind, here are five potential stars the Lakers could realistically target once James is out of the picture.
1. Bam Adebayo
The most natural fit alongside Dončić is Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. Dončić has never played with an elite big man, and Adebayo would provide the perfect balance of defense and interior scoring.
At just 27 years old, he has already established himself as one of the league’s premier two-way players. Adebayo doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective, making him an ideal complement to Dončić’s high-usage style. His ability to finish lobs and anchor the defense would make him an excellent long-term piece for the Lakers.
If the team pursues him, a trade seems like the most realistic path.
2. LaMelo Ball
Another intriguing option is Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
Dončić has thrived when playing alongside another elite ball handler, and Ball’s playmaking ability would make for a seamless partnership. While injuries have been a concern throughout his career, when healthy, Ball is an electric offensive talent.
He can score at all three levels and has the court vision to take some of the playmaking burden off Dončić. Defensively, he still needs improvement, but his rebounding and passing instincts more than make up for it.
3. Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. might not seem like a realistic target right now, but things could change in a post-LeBron era.
Jackson is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season, and at 27 years old, he could align perfectly with Dončić’s timeline.
As one of the league’s best defensive players, Jackson would give the Lakers an elite shot-blocking presence while alsostretching the floor offensively. His ability to play both power forward and center would provide lineup flexibility, and Dončić could elevate his offensive game even further with his elite passing.
4. Paolo Banchero
Still early in his career, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero might not be on the move anytime soon, but the Lakers have a history of luring No. 1 overall picks from Orlando.
Both Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard made their way from the Magic to the Lakers, and Banchero could eventually follow that trend. At 6-foot-10, Banchero possesses guard-like handles, elite strength, and high-level scoring ability.
He has all the makings of a future superstar, and pairing him with Dončić would create a lethal offensive duo. If the opportunity presents itself, the Lakers could make a major push for him.
5. Zion Williamson
Perhaps the most electrifying potential partner for Dončić would be Zion Williamson. When healthy, Williamson is nearly unstoppable, using his freakish athleticism and strength to dominate in the paint.
The issue, of course, has been his availability—injuries have plagued him since entering the league. However, if he can stay on the court, the combination of Dončić’s playmaking and Williamson’s finishing ability could be devastating.
The Lakers have never shied away from taking big swings, and a healthy Zion in L.A. could be one of the most exciting duos in the NBA.
Final Thoughts
The Lakers have always found a way to build around their stars, and Dončić will be no exception.
With LeBron James still in the picture, there’s no urgency to make a move just yet, but the front office is undoubtedly planning for the future.
Whether through free agency or a blockbuster trade, Los Angeles will make sure Dončić has an elite running mate when the time comes. History has shown that when the Lakers have superstars, championships tend to follow—and Dončić could be the next in line to carry on that tradition.
