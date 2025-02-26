Tim Hardaway Doesn't Believe Lakers Can Win Western Conference This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a decisive win against the Dallas Mavericks, marking the first time the two teams played each other since the blockbuster Luka Doncic - Anthony Davis trade, among other pieces.
The 107-99 victory marked their third win in a row as the Lakers narrowly sit at the No. 4 seed in a jam-packed Western Conference.
In Doncic's first game against his former team, he dropped a 19-point, 15-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double along with three steals and two blocks.
LeBron James led the team in scoring with 27 points of his own, and former Doncic teammate Kyrie Irving had a game-high 35 points in his squad's defeat.
As the race to the Playoffs gets closer, many are already predicting who the Lakers might play and matchups they will get down the stretch.
On NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Gil's Arena, Hall of Fame point guard and five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway spoke honestly about how L.A. will fair.
His response, despite the recent excitement around Doncic, may spark controversy among the fanbase as he pointed out flaws in both Doncic's personal game and the Lakers' core.
"I'm taking [Oklahoma City Thunder] over the Lakers" claimed the Hall of Famer.
Arenas couldn't believe the statement and had to clarify that he meant in the playoffs, where Doncic shined in last year's Mavericks series against the Thunder.
Hardaway clarified that Dallas' defense played a big part in that series, but then took a shot at the Lakers' superstar's defense.
"They stopped OKC from making shots. Luka can't stop nobody from making shots." said Hardaway. "Now if you got a team that can stop you from making shots, and you go on the other end and you know you got that one guy that can make shots, like Luka, like Kobe, like Michael, you see I didn't name LeBron he can't do it.
"I'm just telling the truth, when I need a basket I can't go to you. He can't go to himself, who do he go to for game? Kyrie Irving."
The Hall of Famer is insinuating that Dallas had a better defense and a better option to make a key basket late in the game. Only time will tell if this was critical analysis, or if there was any truth to his statements.
