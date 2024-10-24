Lakers News: JJ Redick Has Surprising Take on LA Coaching Run So Far
As the Los Angeles Lakers get their new NBA season started, they do so with a head coach who has no experience leading them. They hired former NBA guard JJ Redick to take control of the head coaching position this offseason despite his lack of time leading players on the sideline.
However, Los Angeles has put their faith in Redick and believes that he is the right person for the job. He has stayed around the game of basketball since retirement as both a commentator and broadcaster, giving himself a good set of knowledge within the current game.
But even as competitive as Redick is, he knows the season is a grind. He doesn't want to get caught up in any big wins or major results early on.
He won his first ever game as a head coach as Los Angeles took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 Tuesday, but he is more focused on the process rather than the results.
“I’m not going to get caught up in the result. It’s a long season. We have talked since Day 1 about being about the process,” Redick said before the game. “And there were things that we emphasized this morning that we know we have to do to compete with Minnesota. And if we do those things, we can get better and learn and grow. We would all like to win. I’d like to go 82-0. But I fundamentally just can’t get caught up in, in wins and losses. It’s going to drive me crazy if we lose. I will tell you that.
“But this will be a great growth opportunity for us against this team if we can execute the things we’ve emphasized over the last three days.”
If the Lakers can have success this season, it would be an ode to the front office for taking this chance. Many criticized the hire due to his lack of experience but Redick has come into this new job prepared as ever.
The players have seemed to respond well to his coaching already and it showed in their opening win. The offense and defensive schemes seemed much more smooth than in the past, with Redick starting to implement his game plans.
He has fully embraced being the head coach of this franchise and the hope is that it translates to wins. Redick will make some mistakes along the way but there is a belief that he will be the person to lead the charge for years to come.
