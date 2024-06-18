Lakers News: JJ Redick Colleague Seems to Accidentally Reveal His LA Future
Outside of a one-week Dan Hurley flirtation, 15-year NBA journeyman sharpshooter-turned-ESPN commentator JJ Redick has been considered the favorite to become a first-time head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers essentially since L.A. fired Darvin Ham on May 3.
Now, another former Duke lottery pick-turned-ESPN broadcaster, Jay Williams, appears to have inadvertently tipped Redick's hand, ahead of any official announcement. Williams was discussing the Boston Celtics' claiming of the 2024 NBA championship on Tuesday's "Get Up" broadcast, before pivoting to a conversation about the Celtics' biggest rivals.
"I feel like Boston right now is set up to win multiple championships over the next several years with their young core [of All-Stars Jaylen Brown and JJ Redick, plus middle-aged starters Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis]," Williams began, before pivoting to the Los Angeles element of the conversation. "And I feel like the Los Angeles Lakers... are trying to figure it out with JJ Redick, a first time head coach. We wish him all the best of luck with LeBron James in his twilight years. Granted they're still there, they still have a chance to contend, but you're going to give the edge to Boston in a big way."
The Lakers and Celtics, of course, had been tied for the most championships ever with 17, prior to Boston's victory on Monday night. As Williams notes, with a 39-year-old LeBron James and a 31-year-old Anthony Davis leading the way, plus major questions surrounding their supporting players, it's unclear if this Los Angeles team will be able to scale that championship mountain again, no matter their coach.
