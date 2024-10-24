Lakers News: JJ Redick Has Already Made Huge Strategic Change After One Game
With the new NBA season getting underway, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to get themselves back into title contention. They were bounced in the first round of the postseason last year but believe that this season will be different due to a major change over the summer.
The team let go of former head coach Darvin Ham to bring in former NBA guard JJ Redick to coach the franchise. Despite his lack of coaching experience, Los Angeles is very high on Redick and believes that he can take them deep into the postseason.
The Lakers started the Redick era out with a big win on opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a sign that things may be going for the better. But even after one game, it was clear that Redick had implemented a new system into the Lakers' offensive attack.
The main change was that he was using star big man Anthony Davis to run the offense. Over the offseason, Redick had talked about wanting Davis to be the "hub" on offense and it showed in the first game.
Davis spoke afterward about this game plan and how he felt about playing in Redick's new system.
“Obviously, it’s going to grow and we are going to integrate more things within that,” Davis said after his first night running Redick’s offense. “But, I think this is a good first step of seeing how he wants me to play and how he wants me to be that hub and kind of orchestrate the offense in a sense.”
Davis finished the game scoring 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots. It was as impressive of a game that Davis has had with the team in a long time and helped them get a big win.
Even LeBron James chimed in, giving Davis credit for his incredible game.
“He is the main focal point for us offensively and defensively,” LeBron James said. “We got to make sure we continue to give him the ball. I think the coaching staff and JJ [Redick], they do a great job of always putting him in positions where he can be the recipient of the offense. And when AD has it going, it’s our job as the ball handlers to continue to feed him, find him and for AD to do what AD does.”
With the offense running more through Davis, it could mean success for the Lakers. He is one of the most dominant players in the league and things should only continue to get smooth as the season goes on.
