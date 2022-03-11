Skip to main content
Laker Fans React to Brian Windhorst Blockbuster Trade Proposal

This trade suggestion involving Russell Westbrook might not go over too well with anyone.

The roster that the Lakers assembled this season is not working. You don't even need to look at their atrocious record to come to that conclusion. Nothing works on the court, and any combination of guys out there for Frank Vogel does not seem to gel.

And it all starts with Russell Westbrook. What was initially viewed as a move to compensate for losses of Anthony Davis or LeBron James is now being looked at as one of the worst trades ever by the Lakers. 

And everyone is just looking for a way out, including Westbrook. But ESPN's Brian Windhorst had this trade solution for the Lakers, and it's one that probably won't be received well.  

“He’s got to be traded for any three breathing players, because he will be an expiring contract, and that will actually have some value. Go to a team that needs to clear some money off of their cap.”

Westbrook will make a ridiculous $47 million in the final year of his supermax deal next season. That's something that will be very tough for the Lakers to just accept. With the way he is playing though, how could any team want to take that on?

Russ is scoring 18.3 points per game this year and has had his worst field goal percentage since 2014-15. He's been healthy all year, but the Lakers can't keep watching him put up missed shots like this. 

A team looking to reset their payroll could roll the dice and take Russ on for a season, possibly even looking to buy him out. But that's a very big 'if' for the Lakers right now. 

