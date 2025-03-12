Lakers Could Face Bucks Without Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the third game of their four-game road trip.
The Lakers will look to avoid a 0-3 trip, and they could do so without facing the Bucks' two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, the two are both listed as probable.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report due to a calf injury. Lillard is on the injury report with a groin injury.
This story will be updated...
Published