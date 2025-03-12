All Lakers

Lakers Could Face Bucks Without Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard

Ricardo Sandoval

Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shake hands before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the third game of their four-game road trip. 

The Lakers will look to avoid a 0-3 trip, and they could do so without facing the Bucks' two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. 

However, the two are both listed as probable. 

Antetokounmpo is on the injury report due to a calf injury. Lillard is on the injury report with a groin injury. 

This story will be updated...

