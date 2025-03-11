Rich Paul Shares Massive Update on LeBron James’ Groin Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their superstar forward, LeBron James, for the next week or two. At least, that is the expectation for the 40-year-old.
There is no secret that James has suffered through wear and tear throughout his 22-year career. On top of that, this isn't the first time that James has suffered this injury. The good news is that James did not hear a pop in his groin, so it is not as significant as it might have looked when he initially injured it.
While the timeline is set at a week or two (could be three weeks), James' agent, Rich Paul, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he wouldn't put a timetable on his client's return to the court.
"LeBron James knows his body better than anybody and he's played a lot of basketball… I won't put a timetable on when he'll be back," said Paul.
James suffered the injury on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics on the road late in the fourth quarter. He missed the back half of the quarter as he exited the game and did not return.
The 40-year-old spoke to the media after the game, saying he was not too concerned with it and would treat it as day-to-day. The way James came off, it appeared that he does not consider it a severe injury and could use this time to rest up for the playoffs.
For James, rest is best for him, and he could use these next handful of weeks to do just that.
The Lakers have a grueling schedule ahead of them as well. Not only do they play tough competition, which features the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets, but they play six games in eight nights starting on Thursday.
The schedule makers were not kind to the Lakers; however, some of this is due to the wildfires in L.A. in early January. That caused the NBA and Lakers to postpone two games, which is why they now play three sets of back-to-backs in eight days.
The hope is James will return before the end of March and be energized to lead the Lakers to a deep playoff run.
The Lakers would love to remain in the top three in the West, but health will be prioritized over playoff positioning.
