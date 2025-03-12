Lakers' LeBron James Returns to LA Following Medical Recommendation
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is heading back to L.A.
The four-time NBA MVP continues progressing well from his left groin injury and will get some proper rest at home as the Lakers have two games left in the four-game road trip.
ESPN' Shams Charania shared via X.
The 40-year-old suffered the groin injury on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics. James is ruled out for the next week or two.
This is the third time James has suffered this groin injury. The first was on Christmas Day 2018, his first season with the Lakers against the Golden State Warriors.
While the Lakers won that contest, they lost James for the rest of the game, and he missed the next 17 games. The injury bothered him for most of the remainder of the season.
While it is good news he will go back home, James is ruled out for at least one or possibly two weeks. However, there is a strong possibility that he could miss at least the Lakers' next nine to ten games, which will be around the three-week mark.
On paper, the Lakers have more than enough to keep their head above water and remain in the top three in the loaded Western Conference.
Health is at the top of the Lakers' list, but the injury bug has hit them. Not only are the Lakers without James, but they are also without starting forward Rui Hachimura and starting center Jaxson Hayes.
Hayes has missed the last two games due to a right knee contusion. He will also miss Thursday's match against the Milwaukee Bucks, the first leg of a back-to-back.
As for Hachimua, he will miss his seventh consecutive game on Thursday due to his knee injury. He will likely miss the road trip altogether, with the final game being on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers will return home on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns for the start of a five-game road trip. Los Angeles would love to have James, Hachimura, and Hayes back for one of their home games starting next week.
In the meantime, Los Angeles will look to lean on the likes of Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, hoping they can remain healthy until James comes back and beyond.
More Lakers: Rich Paul Shares Massive Update on LeBron James’ Groin Injury
Is Luka Doncic Enough to Keep Lakers Afloat With LeBron James Out?
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Reacts to the Loss of Bucks' Junior Bridgeman
For More Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI