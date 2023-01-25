Lakers: First Look At Rui Hachimura Working With LA Coaches In The Purple And Gold

The newest Laker could take the floor as soon as tomorrow!

The newest Laker Rui Hachimura isn't suiting up for LA on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but that didn't stop him from getting to the arena early to start working out with his new team.

Ahead of Tuesday night's game, Hachimura was seen getting shots up at the Crypto.com Arena, and working with Laker assistant coach Phil Handy.

Hachimura was also seen getting shots up in the corner during shootaround, a spot on the court he likes a lot — and one he'll likely get a ton of open looks from in this Laker offense.

Hachimura is bringing a ton of length and versatility to this Laker offense as a 6-foot-8 wing. The former ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is a career 35.6 percent 3-point shooter, but shot an impressive 44.7 percent from deep last season.

In his final game in Washington, Hachimura tied his career-high with 30 points on 13/22 shooting from the field and 3/5 from deep. The Lakers would love to see a lot more of that for this year and beyond.

