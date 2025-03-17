Lakers' Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith Land on Injury Report vs Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs tonight as they look to make it two wins in a row. Los Angeles took down the Phoenix Suns yesterday and snapped a four-game losing streak.
But heading into this game with the Spurs, Los Angeles could be missing some crucial players. Star guard Luka Doncic has been listed on the injury report.
Doncic has been dealing with a right ankle sprain and has been listed as probable for the contest. Additionally, forward Dorian Finney-Smith is also listed as probable for this game as he deals with a left ankle injury,
Star forward LeBron James remains out as he nurses a nagging groin injury. Forward Rui Hachimura is also out for this game, while center Trey Jemison III and Maxi Kleber remain out as well.
The Lakers need to take down the Spurs to maintain their place within the Western Conference standings race. Los Angeles enters this game as the No. 5 seed in the West but they have fallen down the standings very quickly over the past week.
Part of this has been due to multiple injuries taking place but Los Angeles has continued to push through. The Lakers should be getting some players back in the coming days and that should help them navigate these final few weeks of the regular season.
This game is the second of a back-to-back so Los Angeles could be playing with some tired legs. But luckily for the Lakers, the game on Sunday was a day game so the team was able to get some extra rest in between contests.
If they can come away with the win tonight, it would help them in the long run. This team is in the midst of a brutal schedule so taking advantage of a game deemed easier is crucial to their chances this year.
