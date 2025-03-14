Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Land Star Center This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a center this offseason. It's by far the position that needs the most help on the roster.
After trading away Anthony Davis, the Lakers have been without any rim protection. They tried to get some by trading for Mark Williams, but the trade didn't go through because of some physical issues.
Jaxson Hayes has had to be the starting center since trading Davis away. While Hayes has been better than many expected, they can still do better.
This offseason, their top priority will be looking for a center. They could sign one in free agency or try to execute a trade for one.
Bleacher Report has a trade proposal that would help the Lakers fix their issue at center. Here is the proposal:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: C Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz Receive: SG Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)
Adding Walker Kessler would give the Lakers the kind of rim protection that they need to become a complete team. He is one of the best shot-blockers in the league.
Kessler is still just 23 years old, so he has a lot of room to grow. He doesn't need to be a force offensively, so it would be a perfect fit for Los Angeles.
The Lakers have already tried to trade Dalton Knecht once, so it's clear they don't need to have him on the roster. Utah would be getting another young guard who can shoot.
The unprotected first-round pick is the real prize for the Jazz. That pick could be valuable once LeBron James has retired and the team only has Doncic to carry them.
Los Angeles would love to make this deal in the offseason. For them, it's a no-brainer. Utah might have more hesitancy since they want to stockpile talented young players, and that's what Kessler is.
The Lakers will need to address the center position somehow. Utah might require the Lakers to add one more asset to make this trade work.
Kessler is averaging 11.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. Knecht is averaging 9.2 points, three rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
