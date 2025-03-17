Lakers' Rui Hachimura Makes Cryptic Social Media Post Amid Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Lakers starting forward Rui Hachimura could be back on the court sooner rather than later.
Hachimura posted this cryptic post on his Instagram account, hinting at a return.
The post simply reads, "loading..."
It is a post from Hachimura's line of products, including sneakers and apparel, created in collaboration between himself and Jordan Brand.
The 27-year-old has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a left knee injury. Hachimura's presence has been incredibly missed.
Not only is his post on Instagram encouraging, but ESPN's Shams Charania shared on Sunday before their win over the Phoenix Suns that Hachimura could return within the week.
The Lakers will play four games at home from Monday through Saturday. It is likely that Hachimura will not suit up on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. However, he may return in one of the back-to-back games against either the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
If that is not the case, Hachimura will likely play on Saturday when the Lakers host the Chicago Bulls for the first and only time this season. Hachimura has been significant for the Lakers since he joined the team prior to the 2023 trade deadline.
He has played a vital part in L.A.'s success this season alone. The former lottery pick has been excellent, averaging 13.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 50 games and 32.1 minutes of action.
In the 10 games before his injury, Hachimura averaged 17.5 points on 53.2 percent shooting (including 39.0 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G), 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 35.1 minutes per game.
Hachimura last played on Feb. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, the Lakers have played nine games, going 5-4 in that span. The Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak on Sunday, beating the Suns in their final matchup of the season between the two.
Health has been an issue for the Lakers in the past handful of weeks. However, they seem to be trending in the right direction. L.A. had Jaxson Hayes return to the lineup on Sunday, and Hachimura should be next on the list.
After that, the return of LeBron James should be around the corner.
