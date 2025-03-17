Lakers Guard Has Been Heavily Impressing HC JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It was a total team effort as Los Angeles took down Phoenix and got back into the win column.
Star guard Luka Doncic led the way for the Lakers, scoring 33 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out eight assists, and getting two steals. It was a solid effort from Doncic that helped Los Angeles snap their skid.
But after the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick shouted out a different guard for his performance against the Suns. That would be guard Jordan Goodwin, who Redick said set the tone for the team against Phoenix.
"Never judge a player based solely on his box score. Jordan Goodwin was incredible tonight and he had 2 points and 4 fouls. He set the tone for us."
Goodwin has been making a name for himself with the Lakers since he joined the team a few months ago. The guard has become a staple in the Lakers rotation and Redick seems to be a big fan of his.
The Lakers head coach didn't always fill up the stat sheet when he was a player so he knows winning comes from other things. Goodwin has been great for the Lakers and he has become a favorite of the team and fanbase.
While Goodwin isn't a star by any means, he hustles and does all the little things that a team needs from role players. Against Phoenix, Goodwin took on defensive responsibilities and helped the team take down the Suns.
Goodwin finished the game by scoring two points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out one assist, and blocking two shots. But his impact on the game can't be overstated and Redick felt the need to shout him out.
The Lakers bench unit has been contributing heavily this year and it's allowed the team to find more success on the court. Even if the production has come from unexpected places, the Lakers are happy with the way things have been.
