Lakers News: Darvin Ham Makes First Public Comments Since Firing
When the Los Angeles Lakers decided to fire former head coach Darvin Ham this past offseason, the move was met with mixed reviews from all over. Fans of the Lakers were fairly happy with the move as they had grown tired of Ham during his tenure but many media members were critical of it.
After all, Ham did have a record of 90-74 through two seasons in Los Angeles. He also helped bring the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his first season as the head coach.
However, it wasn't enough and Ham was let go. Being the Lakers head coach takes a lot and unless titles are won, sometimes it isn't enough for people to stay.
Ham latched on with his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, as an assistant coach this summer after being fired. And ahead of the Lakers preseason game against the Bucks on Thursday, Ham made his first public comments about the firing.
"The state of the team when they hired me, up until the day they fired me, I like to think it improved. And that's all I care about," Ham, who was hired by Rivers in June, told ESPN on Thursday. "I poured myself, my heart and soul, into that team trying to improve it from where it was -- 33-49. And to get to the Western Conference finals in one year, have guys benefit from it financially. To have that excitement going into that next year, get derailed by injuries, still manage to win the in-season tournament and get to the playoffs, I thank God every day."
The former Lakers coach reiterated that he wasn't angry about anything. But instead, he took the time to reflect and be grateful that he was given the opportunity to coach Los Angeles.
"Again, I'm completely grateful. I wish that franchise nothing but the best. I'm not mean or angry or bitter about anything. Some people have certain opinions and those are opinions, but if you really look at the facts, there's not much for me personally I have to say. So, that's it."
Ham was replaced by former NBA guard JJ Redick, who will be tasked with taking the same core group that Ham had to the promised land. If Redick can maximize the talent of the Lakers, it would be seen as a win.
But it will be a challenge in the tough Western Conference. Like many others, Ham will likely be watching, if anything to see how his former team does without him around.
