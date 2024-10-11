Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Break Yet Another Insane NBA Record This Season
Los Angeles Lakers franchise cornerstone All-Star LeBron James has put together one of the most legendary resumes in National Basketball Association history. Two seasons ago James broke one of the longest-standing records in professional sports history when he became the NBA's all-time leader in points scored. The record thought likely to never be broken will now reach new heights as James is still playing basketball at the level of being a top-10 player on the planet.
James has been a dominant force in the NBA since his highly-anticipated debut in 2003. Over the course of his 22-year career, he has consistently performed at the highest level, maintaining his position as one of the NBA's elite. While many players experience a decline in performance as they age, LeBron has defied father time, continuing to play at an MVP-caliber level well into his late 30s and soon into his 40s. His ability to stay healthy and manage his body is attributed to the amount of money invests into himself every offseason.
The 20-time All-Star has played 1,779 combined regular season and playoff games, just 18 games behind former L.A. champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's current record of 1,797 contests. Boston Celtics center Robert Parish is right behind him with 1,795 career games played.
Surpassing Lakers Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be no slight accomplishment. Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA champion and the previous all-time leading scorer for 39 years until James broke his record, was known for his consistency and longevity. He played 20 seasons in the league. When he surpasses Abdul-Jabbar's record of total games played at some point this year, James will have added another impressive chapter to his personal resume.
This incredible feat by James will also highlight the evolution of the NBA itself. Modern advancements in sports science, training, and player recovery have allowed stars like James to extend their careers longer than past generations of players. However, LeBron’s success is not solely due to external factors, his ability to stay motivated and mentally driven to continue to play despite accomplishing so much in his career is why he is in this situation to make history yet again.
With this significant milestone, LeBron will further cement his status as potentially the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport. As he approaches the concluding stages of his career, fans, fellow athletes, and commentators are captivated by the extraordinary scale of his achievements. This impending accomplishment of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will only enhance the depth of his unparalleled legacy within NBA history.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Shouts Out WNBA Powerhouse For Making Finals