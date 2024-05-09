Lakers Reported Head Coaching Target Officially Signs With Eastern Conference Squad
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost out on another head coaching candidate as the Charlotte Hornets have announced the hiring of former Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee. Lee had been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Lakers open job but he is now off the board for Los Angeles.
With Lee gone, the other names likely remain the same as of now. Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is likely the leading candidate due to his championship experience, while others such as JJ Redick, Kenny Atkinson, and Ty Lue (if the Clippers somehow let him go) remain in contention.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him this time around after letting go of former head coach Darvin Ham. Pelinka's track record of hiring coaches hasn't been too great during his tenure so this could end up being the last if he doesn't get it right.
Los Angeles needs someone who can control the locker room from the jump and has the strong mindset required to coach the purple and gold. It's a tough job and one that many coaches may not want due to the high expectations and pressure.
But whoever the Lakers do hire will immediately have championship aspirations and likely a duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James to work with. This team only has another couple of years left with this star duo so they need to maximize the time that they do have left.
