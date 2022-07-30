Lakers News: LA Forward Trolls Steph Curry's First Pitch at Oakland A's Game

Warriors guard Steph Curry, who will undoubtably go into the Hall-of-Fame one day and is considered the greatest 3-point shooter of all time, is human after all. Curry had the luxury of being able to throw out the first pitch for the Oakland Athletics in a recent game, but his former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson did not hold back after seeing the debacle.

Toscano-Anderson, who played his first three seasons with the Warriors and was part of the 2022 NBA championship team, is one of the Lakers newest additions. Although he doesn't have the flashiest stats, the 29-year-old forward will look to bring some youth and attitude to the aging team.

Some attitude and grudge was put on full display as Toscano-Anderson recalled Curry making remarks on his first pitch. The young forward quickly came back with a jab of his own after Curry's display (quotes via Warriors on NBCS)

"I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch"

A friendly jab, but its nice to see the new forward getting acquainted with the trash talk against the Warriors. A team Lakers forward LeBron James knows all too familiarly.

James had is fair share of Warriors basketball averaging 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 22 games against them in the playoffs. The Warriors have the edge beating James 3-1, but James' lone victory in the 2016 finals is arguably the greatest series and comeback we've ever witnessed.

Toscano-Anderson brings along his knowledge of the Warriors franchise. We'll see if James can learn a thing or two and get an upper advantage.