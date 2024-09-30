Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Provides Big Update on His Status For Opening Night
Los Angeles Lakers power forward Jarred Vanderbilt remains unsure on if he will be ready for the Lakers' season opener on Oct. 22. Vanderbilt was limited significantly last season because of a foot injury, and remains uncertain of when he will be able to return.
“I’m not quite sure," Vanderbilt said Monday at Lakers' Media Day, via Mike Trudell. "The team has put together a great plan for me and we’re making progress.”
Vanderbilt played in just 29 games for the Lakers during the 2023-24 season because of lingering foot injuries. There was a belief he could return at the end of the season or for the playoffs, but he did not come back to the team, and last played on Feb. 2. Vanderbilt later underwent surgeries on both his feet during the offseason.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said last week that both of Vanderbilt's procedures went successfully and that there was "optimism" he will be available for the opener, per Trudell.
When Vanderbilt was able to play for the Lakers last season, he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 20 minutes per game. Vanderbilt was beginning to see increased playing time later in the season and recorded double-digit points in five of his last six games before his injury derailed him from contributing more.
Vanderbilt is entering his second full season with the Lakers. He was originally traded to the Lakers in Feb. 2023 as part of a three-team trade. Prior to the 2023-24 season, he signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers. He previously played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Utah Jazz before coming to the Lakers in 2023.
The Lakers are looking to have Vanderbilt for the majority of the upcoming season after his foot injuries limited him last season. The Lakers are also seeking to stay healthier overall, as injuries ravished the team throughout the year. Gabe Vincent and Christian also missed significant time because of knee injuries.
LeBron James dealt with an ankle injury, and Anthony Davis had an eye injury. If the Lakers can stay healthier, it will help them put in a better season this time around.
