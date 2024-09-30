Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals His Main Priorities Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis will enter his 13th NBA season.
Davis, who has established himself as one of the best players in the game today and a future Hall of Famer, is looking to add to his legacy. The 31-year-old will be vital for the Lakers this season and possibly for the rest of his career.
Although he has accomplished a lot in his career, Davis is hungry for more. While individual accolades will be great, the goal remains to win a championship. The Lakers don't have the best odds to do so but the team believes they have the pieces to compete this season.
Anytime you have Davis and LeBron James on your side, you can never rule them out. While champion she is on the Laker's mind, Davis knows more than anyone that health will be a crucial factor for L.A.
Davis said health will be his top priority with the Lakers this upcoming season more than winning individual accolades.
"Staying healthy and staying on the floor… individual accolades are great but that's not my focus."
Davis is coming off the healthiest seasons of his career, playing in 76 games and then some last season. The nine-time All-Star was a monster all season long, averaging 24.7 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 81.6 percent from the free throw line.
Davis also finished the year by being named to the First-team All-Defense, All-NBA second team, an All-Star, and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
The former No. 1 overall pick sometimes struggled to stay healthy for most of his career, but he wants to change that narrative about himself and win as many games for the Lakers moving forward.
The Chicago native isn't the only one who needs to stay healthy. Health will be vital for the Lakers since many of their core players missed significant time.
Davis and James will be vital, but so will the others like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent, to name a few, who need to be on the court if L.A. wants to be a contender this year.
The Lakers' first game is less than a month away, and the hope is that the team will be intact for most of the season and then some.
More Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Surprisingly Optimistic About One of LA's Biggest Red Flags