Lakers' JJ Redick Surprisingly Optimistic About One of LA's Biggest Red Flags
The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off training camp this week. After a long summer, the NBA season has finally arrived for the Lakers.
The Lakers will look to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but it won't be easy. At least 11 other teams have a chance to be playoff teams, and the Lakers, led by their new head coach, JJ Redick, will look to be one of them.
Redick and his staff are excited to get this season underway. Although many thought the Lakers would make drastic moves to their roster, it remains quite the same. Not many fans are happy with that, but the team seems content with it, including Redick.
NBA insider Zach Lowe asked Redick if he believes the Lakers lack depth on their roster. Redick responded that he's not concerned with the team's depth. He said health is the concern.
"I would say depth is not a concern," Redick said. "I would say just overall health and availability is more the concern than anything. We've had a number of guys that had injuries last year. We are going to have to manage in some capacityLeBron [James] and AD (Anthony Davis). I don't mean that in terms of health, I mean that in terms of availability. That's just the reality."
Health is a big concern for the Lakers, but so is depth. Nonetheless, health wasn't on the Lakers' side last year of their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Davis played in a career-high 76 games, and James played in 71 games. They played a lot and were fantastic; however, many of the Lakers' key players, including Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, missed significant time.
Combined, Vincent and Vanderbilt played in 40 games.
Health will be a crucial factor for the Lakers this season, but so will depth, especially in the center position. Outside of Davis, the Lakers do not have another reliable big man when Davis is out of the game. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood have liabilities of their own. Although the Lakers are excited about their new addition, Christian Koloko, he has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season.
There is a lot of uncertainty in that position, and we'll see if they can deliver in a massive way. Wood will be out to start the season, so eyes will be on Hayes and Koloko to step up if and when needed.
