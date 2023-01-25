Lakers News: LeBron James Injury Designation Revealed Ahead of Back-to-Back Against Spurs

Lakers superstar LeBron James is coming off one of his best performances of the season Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron put in an otherworldly 46 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 16/29 shooting from the field and a career-high 9/14 shooting from deep.

However, it was all for naught, as the Lakers lost their 10th straight to the Clippers, and dropped to 22-26 on the season.

Wednesday is a good day to get back in the win column against the 14-33 tanking San Antonio Spurs, but having LeBron in the lineup would be a huge help. As of now, he's currently questionable to play with the left ankle soreness he's been dealing with all season long.

However, if LeBron can't go — and on the second day of a back-to-back, maybe he shouldn't — the Lakers are expecting to get some help in the form of Anthony Davis, who's expected to play for the first time since December 16. Moreover, Lonnie Walker IV, who hasn't played since December 28, has been upgraded to questionable.

If LeBron can't go, the Lakers would love to have both Davis and Walker, although AD will be on a minutes restriction as he builds himself back up.

We'll continue to update you on LeBron's status as we get more information — but today feels like a game the Lakers have to take advantage of, even on the second night of a back-to-back.