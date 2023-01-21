The Lakers need him in the lineup to have any shot at winning.

It seems that LeBron James is questionable just about every night at this point. You can't really blame him — he's 38 years old, after all. But on Friday, it's no different.

Just a few hours before game time, James remains questionable for a huge Western Conference matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies currently sit at 31-13 as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They're just a half game back of the Denver Nuggets for the top seed.

As for the Lakers, they're continuing to struggle without three of their top contributors in the lineup in Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV. They currently sit at 20-25, one game back of the 12th seed in the West.

The Lakers did get some good news today, as Davis is expected to return to the court sooner than expected. With him back on the court, the Lakers will be ready to make a push to get back into postseason contention.

But for now, every game is crucial, especially against a Western Conference opponent. The odds are against the Lakers to win, but if they can get LeBron in the lineup, they'll have a much better shot at pulling off the upset.

