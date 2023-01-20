Tonight, your 20-25 Los Angeles Lakers, still missing at least three key players (maybe more) will be trying their darnedest not to get embarrassed at home by the visiting 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the young, deep, athletic and hungry club that's looking like one of the Western Conference's best at the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season.

But not all hope is lost, Lakers fans. At least, not all hope of capitalizing on the game from an LA-centric perspective. Let's take a look at some odds and lines for tonight's Crypto.com Arena bout, via sports book aggregator The Action Network.

The Game Spread

The spread opened at +6.5 in favor of the away team, but the line has since shifted to a six-point margin of victory. Can the Lakers, whose past three losses have all been within five points or less, at least keep things respectably close late? I'm skeptical. Take the Grizzlies to cover.

Patrick Beverley's Total Rebounds + Assists

LA's starting "shooting" guard has been much maligned on this website (often by me) given that, you know, he can't really shoot or defend much at this phase of his career. On the whole, Pat Bev has had a largely successful career in this league, evolving from a second-round draft pick who was cut by the team that drafted him into an 11-year (and counting) NBA pro. But age 34, he's just not the same player, and it's been incredibly frustrating to see him continue to play unearned minutes over better, younger players on the club's roster (Lonnie Walker or Austin Reaves should start at the two-guard spot, while Troy Brown Jr. should be the team's starting small forward, in this writer's opinion). Anyway, his over/under for combined rebounds and dimes tonight is set at 5.5, an achievable number even for him. Take the over.

Russell Westbrook's Double-Double Odds

The Long Beach native has picked up his scoring output of late, notching 20+ point nights in six of his last eight games. But he has only nabbed a double-double (or better) across 13 of his 42 games for LA thus far. He has +125 odds to do it again tonight. For LA to have any shot at winning, he'll definitely need to be active in the rebounding or assisting department. That said, Memphis's pressure defense will probably prevent him from getting his 14th double-double of the season. Bet against it.