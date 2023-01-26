Lakers News: Lonnie Walker's Status Updated Ahead of Battle Against Spurs

The Lakers were hoping to get Lonnie Walker IV back on Wednesday for their game against the San Antonio Spurs. However, just ahead of the game, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reported that Walker will remain on the sideline for Wednesday's matchup.

Walker was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday for the first time since December 28. He left that game with a knee injury, and has yet to make a return. However, he's clearly getting closer to a return, and could play as soon as the Lakers' next game, Saturday against the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden.

While Walker isn't suiting up, he was seen getting shots up on the Crypto.com Arena floor ahead of the game. He seemed to be moving pretty well, which is a great sign for his availability on Saturday.

The Lakers are getting healthier, though. Anthony Davis will play in Wednesday night's game, as will LeBron James. LeBron was questionable all day with left ankle soreness, but on the second night of a back-to-back, he's still playing through it. He clearly wants to get his team back in the win column.

The best-case scenario for the Lakers on Wednesday is getting out to an early lead, so James can limit his minutes, and Davis can ease back into his return. Luckily, the Lakers will have two days off before their Saturday game — and that could be the healthiest we see them in a long time.