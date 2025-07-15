All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Teams That Want LeBron James Revealed, Rich Paul Talks Trade Rumors, LeBron Reacts to Cavs News

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
With all of the chatter that the Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of this offseason surrounding LeBron James, a few teams have reportedly stated their interest in trading for the King. A key insider recently revealed the four teams that have been reaching out.

Additionally, it seems like the basketball world has been hearing from everyone about LeBron except those directly in contact with the All-Time leading scorer. Rich Paul, James' agent, broke his silence on the trade rumors that his client has been at the subject of.

Finally, to round out the trade rumors surrounding the four-time champion, James himself reacted to some major Cleveland Cavaliers related news. Although the trade rumors are swirling, that didn't stop the King from making a remark on this move from the Cavs.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals Which 4 Teams Reached Out Regarding LeBron James Trade

LeBron James' Agent Breaks Silence on Rumors He Wants Trade From Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Cavaliers' Major Announcement Amid Trade Rumors

Lakers' LeBron James Has 7-Word Response to Discussing Future in LA

Lakers Rumors: 4 Teams Interested in Trading for LeBron James, Says Rich Paul

