Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Cavaliers' Major Announcement Amid Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a quiet offseason by their standards.
While they’ve only lost one player in free agency and brought in two new additions, the moves haven’t exactly turned heads — leaving plenty to be desired from a team with championship aspirations.
The Lakers have a ton more question marks than they do answers and much of it revolves around their superstar forward, LeBron James. Although James opted into his $52.6 million player option this summer, his future in LA seems to be unclear.
These past few weeks, many have wondered if James will play his unprecedented 23rd season in Los Angeles or if he will be with a new team by the time the 2025-26 season arrives. That is unclear, as things say, but that isn't stopping James from doing anything, including congratulating Cavaliers president Koby Altman on a contract extension.
James took to X to congratulate Altman on his extension on Monday.
"YESSIR!!! Congratulations to my brother B.Weems!! Super proud of u man," wrote James.
James and the Cavaliers have been linked to each other regarding a possible reunion this summer.
According to NBA insider Brandon Robinson, the Cavaliers are reportedly one of four teams that have reached out to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, regarding the Lakers superstar.
James, of course, began his iconic career in Cleveland — spending his first seven seasons with the franchise before returning for another four-year stint from 2014 to 2018. That second run famously culminated in the Cavaliers’ historic 2016 title, which remains the franchise’s lone championship.
During his time in Cleveland, James delivered elite production across the board. Over 849 games, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three, logging an incredible 39 minutes per game.
The rumors surrounding James have intensified over the past few weeks. On the Fourth of July, James was spotted working out at the Cavaliers practice facility. Many suspected that James was trying to focus on returning home, but he later clarified that he is always at the Cavaliers practice facility every summer.
Nonetheless, that isn't stopping fans and NBA insiders from creating mock trades that send James back to his hometown. Time will tell how this will all play out.
