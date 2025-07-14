Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals Which 4 Teams Reached Out Regarding LeBron James Trade
LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers looks murkier than ever, and NBA teams came calling with interest in the arguably greatest basketball player of all time.
James' agent, Rich Paul, announced that his client was opting into his $52.6 player option for the upcoming season.
The decision seemingly secured James in Los Angeles for at least another season, but Paul also released an interesting statement on James' behalf:
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said in a statement released to ESPN.
"He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.
"He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
Many around the league saw the statement as a signal of James' desire to be traded, but no moves have developed so far.
Paul did reveal that four different teams expressed their interest in acquiring the 40-year-old legend, however he refrained from naming the teams.
According to NBA insider Brandon Robinson, also known as Scoop B, the four teams who contacted Paul were the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Out of the four teams, the Mavs, Cavs, and the Warriors stand out as teams that are hotly linked with James.
The Mavs offer James the opportunity to partner with Anthony Davis yet again, while also playing with star guard (and former teammate) Kyrie Irving and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
The Warriors represent a chance for James to play with Stephen Curry — something James has long expressed a desire to do.
While the likliest outcome is that James stays on the Lakers for the upcoming season, his playing future may not reside in Los Angeles after this season.
He is a free agent during the next offseason and may start a new chapter in his career.
