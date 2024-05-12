Lakers Reportedly Want to Bring Back Key Bench Player For Next Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eager to bring back their 2022 second-round draft pick Max Christie. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers are not just interested but committed to bringing Christie back as he is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Buha shared these insights in the latest episode of his podcast, "Buha's Block."
"From what I've been told, the Lakers have interest in him," Lakers insider Jovan Buha said of Christie. "They want to retain him. And they still see the potential in him that was — I think part of the disconnect in terms of the front office and the coaching staff, in terms of Max Christie's role and him being underutilized."
The 21-year-old just completed his second year in the league. Coming into the 2023-24 season, many around the team and fans expected Christie to get an increase in minutes and an expanded role. Instead, the former Michigan State Spartan hardly played.
Although he played in 67 games this past season, compared to 41 the previous year, Christie's impact was a far cry from what many expected it to be. His numbers jumped a bit, averaging 4.2 points, 0.9 assists, and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. However, for one reason or another, former head coach Darvin Ham and the coaching staff didn't provide the shooting guard a fair shot to prove himself.
Two years into the league, and Christie is still an unknown commodity. He's never gotten a fair shot, but that could all change if the Lakers can keep him and this new coaching staff gives him a chance to prove himself.
Christie's 3-and-D play makes him an important player to sign this summer.
What will his numbers look like in a potential new deal with L.A.? Buha said it could be a three or four-year contract.
"So, from my understanding, the Lakers are going to try to retain him. Now as for what that deal would look like, based on the Lakers' track record, it would probably be a three-year deal — maybe four, given his youth — but at least three. I would probably lean three and then something in like the $15 (million) to $20 million range. So, something like five (million) to seven million annually."
He's still only 21 years old, but if all pans out, the Illinois could be vital for the Lakers moving forward.
