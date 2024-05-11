Lakers News: LA Actively Seeking to Trade A Key Asset
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a crucial offseason where the front office is being tasked with not only finding a new head coach but putting together a competitive roster. Luckily for Los Angeles, they have a few players under contract that could garner some interest around the league and they will theoretically have up to three first-round draft picks to use in any trades.
Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from a mailbag recently and dove into the plans for the team regarding its No. 17 overall pick. Assuming the New Orleans Pelicans don't want to claim the pick (from the Anthony Davis trade), Los Angeles will have a first-rounder to use this season.
However, Buha is reporting that the Lakers will be looking to potentially move the pick this summer.
“ It will be the first time that they could use all three of their tradable first-round picks, and it’s a prime opportunity for them to potentially get either a third star… Whether that is a significant move like a trade for Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell or a smaller move bringing in a 3-and-D wing or another big man remains to be seen. The Lakers are going to explore their options on draft night. My understanding is that they will be active and aggressive and try to use that pick.”
If the Lakers want to land a third star, they will most certainly have to use at least two of those picks to get one. However, it may be in their best interest to try to land more quality depth around their two stars instead, potentially preserving their draft assets.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for himself this offseason in what could prove to be either a success for him or possibly last offseason as the decision maker.
