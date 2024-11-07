Lakers Reveal When Bronny James Will Make G League Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers have apparently decided on when they'll demote rookie point guard Bronny James to suit up for their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the 6-foot-2 point guard will be available for L.A.'s next matchup, Friday against the reeling Philadelphia 76ers (1-6). He'll then play for South Bay against the Utah Jazz's NBAGL affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Saturday.
Sources inform Charania that the Lakers intend to only utilize James in home games for the El Segundo-based South Bay Lakers. He will essentially be toggled between Los Angeles proper and its G League team, much like a two-way player, while taking up a spot and drawing a full salary on the team's standard roster.
Bronny James, the eldest son of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James, was selected with the No. 55 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft after a relatively unproductive season as a reserve on the 15-18 USC Trojans.
One of the players he backed up, undersized shooting guard Boogie Ellis, didn't even get drafted at all. The 6-foot-3 San Diego native, a two-time All-Pac-12 Team honoree and an AAC Sixth Man of the Year during his tenure with the University of Memphis, is now playing for the Stockton Kings — the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.
Bronny James hasn't exactly lit the league on fire during his four NBA games thus far, playing mop-up minutes for the Lakers. The 6-foot-2 guard, 20, is averaging 1.0 points on .167/.000/1.000 shooting splits, 0.5 assists and 0.3 rebounds a night for the Lakers proper.
His dad, however, continues to perform at an elite level, despite playing in a record-tying 22nd season this year. The 39-year-old superstar, a four-time champion and four-time league MVP, is averaging 24.0 points on .511/.468/.780 shooting splits, 7.5 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and 0.6 steals a night.
Los Angeles has gone 4-4 this year, in large part due to its defensive backcourt issues and a generally shallow bench. The team has trades to make, with multiple future first round picks available and the expiring $18.3 million contract of starting point guard D'Angelo Russell both seemingly appetizing to other clubs.
Bronny James may not be a big part of L.A.'s present, but there's hope among the organization that some serious development in the G League can make him a legitimate role player component of its future.
