Former NBA Star Believes LeBron James Won't Finish Career With Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is playing in his 23rd season in the NBA, a record that might not be broken anytime soon. However, the four-time NBA champion might not be done after the 2025-26 campaign, even though he is not under contract with the Lakers beyond this season.

With James and the Lakers potentially headed toward parting ways after the 2025-26 season, the speculation has run rampant about what the future holds for one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

DeMarcus Cousins Sees James Ending His Career in Cleveland

It's not beyond the realm of possibility that James simply calls it a career after this season. Still, everything seems to point in the opposite direction, with the Lakers going all in on building around Luka Doncic and James ending his career elsewhere, which is what former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins believes, with another stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the horizon.

Boogie Cousins on LeBron retiring a Laker:



"Do I think he finishes his career in LA? No. I think he finishes his career in Cleveland."@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/VyQksaPkJW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 19, 2026

“Do I feel like he finishes his career in LA? I don’t,” Cousins said on FanDuel's Run It Back. “My gut tells me he finishes in Cleveland. I think it just makes sense.

“That’s where his story starts, obviously that’s where he’s from. I think that’d be the first team to hang his jersey up. It just makes sense for him to end his career in Cleveland."

James signing with the Cavaliers for his last season in the NBA would be a sort of storybook ending for the veteran forward. He'd get the classic farewell tour while competing on a good team and saying goodbye to his fans where it all started, as Cousins pointed out.

“Obviously he won a title in 19-20, but for the rest of the time it just hasn’t really shown where he’s been put in the best situation,” Cousins said of James. “When you think about LeBron James, it should never be where he doesn’t make the playoffs.”

Fortunately for James, he controls his own fate moving forward, as he has a no-trade clause for what could be his last season in Los Angeles and could be an appealing addition for Cleveland or other teams around the league for the 2026-27 NBA season.

As of now, James has been reluctant to reveal his retirement plans, whether it's walking away after this season or pursuing his options in NBA free agency over the summer.

One thing James has prioritized during his incredible playing career has been being in control of the situation, and that'll continue to be the case while flirting with the idea of a 24th season in the league.