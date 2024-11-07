Lakers News: JJ Redick Details Significant Anthony Davis Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis missed the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to injury. He was ruled out for the game and Los Angeles ended up dropping another game.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided an update on the big man, hinting that he could be available for the team's game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
I don’t expect to go through it again on Friday. For all of us, we want to take a long-term view on all of our players’ health for an 82-game season. Whatever he just did on the court, I didn’t watch it, obviously, but I just spoke with him before coming to talk to you guys. He was very positive about how it felt.
“But we recognize we got a long flight back to L.A., got to turn around and do it again on Friday. Hopefully, the extra 48 hours of rest will be good.”
Davis has seen injury problems in the past so any issue with him can be concerning. However, it seems that the star big man is dealing with some soreness in his foot and nothing overly serious.
“I don’t think there’s a diagnosis,” Coach JJ Redick said of Davis before the game. “It’s just left foot soreness. We haven’t gotten an image or anything. From my understanding, it is something that off and on has bothered him a little bit throughout the summer and so far in the season, but I don’t think there’s an official diagnosis, so it’s just left foot soreness. We’ll obviously miss him a lot.”
Davis has been the best player for the Lakers to open the year. He has dominated on both sides of the ball and it's helped Los Angeles look much more competitive at times.
He has averaged 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game so far. Davis is the engine that makes the Lakers go so whenever he is forced to miss any time, it's a detriment to their chances of winning a game.
It seems that he may have avoided anything that could sideline him for weeks but it will certainly be something to monitor moving forward. Los Angeles returns home for a multi-hame homestand and will try to improve on their 4-4 record to open the year.
