Lakers News: Darvin Ham Has Had Conversations About Joining LA's Biggest Rival
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has had a conversation with one of the Lakers' top rivals, the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are looking to bring in another assistant coach, especially with their top assistant candidate likely to take on a head coaching job elsewhere. They spoke with Ham recently, but those talks are not expected to anywhere, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Ham is looking for work after he was fired from the Lakers earlier this month following the team's early exit from the playoffs. Even with a team led by superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers had to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament to qualify for the playoffs and still lost in Round 1 to the Denver Nuggets.
Ham lasted just two seasons as the Lakers' head coach, putting up a 90-74 record with the team. Before his head coaching job with Los Angeles, Ham served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Lakers. He will likely earn an opportunity as an assistant elsewhere, but probably not with the Warriors.
In the meantime, the Lakers are searching for their next head coach. Reports say that their top candidate is J.J. Reddick, former NBA player and co-host of the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James, but nothing has been set in stone or publicly announced.
Several of the other reported candidates or contenders for the job have re-signed with their current team or taken another job, such as Ty Lue and Mike Budenholzer. The Lakers are currently one of two teams without a head coach.
