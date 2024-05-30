Lakers News: Los Angeles Trade for All-Star Guard Could Reshape Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers could go hunting for a third star this offseason. L.A. is entering this offseason after another disappointing season, considering the lofty expectations that often surround the Purple and Gold.
The Lakers could use a significant retool, and this summer provides that opportunity. They have been linked to a handful of stars they could trade for, including Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young.
Young and the Lakers could potentially join forces this summer, a scenario that has been the subject of much speculation. ESPN senior writer Chris Herring is among those who strongly advocate for this deal. Herring wrote the following in his latest column:
"If Los Angeles loses James and replaces him with George, who's settled into handling the ball less, the Lakers would be wise to find someone who takes no issue with handling it more," Herring noted.
"Young, as someone who shared ballhandling responsibility with Dejounte Murray the past two seasons in Atlanta, fits that bill. His efficiency can wane; particularly from deep, but he's also a playmaker whose penetration would create easy looks for Davis, who would immediately become the best big Young has ever played with. You can already imagine how confused defenders will be in trying to decipher Young-Davis pick-and-rolls, and ascertaining whether Young is shooting floaters -- he ranked in the league's 98th percentile, per Second Spectrum, in terms of how often he attempted them -- or throwing lobs for Davis," Herring continued.
"All that said: Young isn't a free agent. Acquiring him would mean the Lakers deciding to part ways with draft picks and a handful of very solid players: guard Austin Reaves, forward Rui Hachimura and one of either Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt," Herring wrote. "Russell, who the club held onto at the trade deadline as he was in the midst of the hottest shooting stretch of his career, would need to opt out in order for Young to become a Laker."
This summer would be a wild one in the NBA, and the purple and gold could be at the center of it. Young could become available this offseason, and the Lakers will become interested if it gets there. The Hawks will likely go on a roster shakeup this offseason, and moving Young could be the move.
While a potential addition of a third star gives certain fans PTSD with the addition of Russell Westbrook three summers ago, Young would be a solid fit. He's a career 35.5 percent shooter from behind the arc and a 25.5 per game scorer. The Lakers would much need his skill set, but the price would be a ton. Ideally, the Lakers would need to give up Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and one of either Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt, plus two or three picks.
Is all that worth a player of Young's caliber? We've seen the depth vs. three-star build model, and depth always wins.
It will be an interesting and vital summer for the purple and gold.
