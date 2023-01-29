Lakers Rumors: Could LA Swing a Trade With Charlotte for Veteran Shooting Guard?

The Lakers may look for a cheaper option that can provide immediate help.

Not all deals have to break the bank. While the Lakers remain a top heavy team, someone to compliment LeBron James and spread the floor may be all the team needs and Terry Rozier might be that guy.

Rozier was drafted by the Celtics but has since been with the Hornets since the 2020 season. Rozier completely developed his game with the extra usage and has averaged 19.6 points with 37.9% 3-point shooting.

These are exactly the kind of numbers the Lakers can utilize. Rozier is only 28 years old but with three years left on his contract the Lakers may be able to acquire the veteran without selling too much of their assets (via Bleacher Report).

Charlotte's hesitancy to talk trades has left the Rozier market murky. Still, the team previously discussed a swap with the Lakers when trying to acquire Donovan Mitchell via the Utah Jazz before the season. Marc Stein recently linked the Suns to Rozier.

Rozier doesn't command the respect like Buddy Hield or Zach Lavine, two players who have been linked to the Lakers, but he is exactly what the Lakers need. Fortunately, the big man position seems locked down as long as Davis remains healthy, but the Lakers still have to work around Russell Westbrook's giant contract.

Rozier gives the lakers more wiggle room as they can still keep Westbrook on the roster without losing both players at the end of the season. The Lakers already gave up Kendrick Nunn when acquiring Rui Hachimura so it remains to be seen what they are willing to give up for Rozier.