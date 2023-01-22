Lakers Rumors: LA Circling This Return Date For Anthony Davis

The worst mistake anyone can make is rushing back their superstars. Anthony Davis has been out since Dec. 16 and a possible target date has been designated for Jan. 28 against the Celtics.

It's clear if the Lakers want any shot of making the postseason Davis needs to be on the floor. The defensive edge Davis brings is too valuable and the Lakers have fallen to four games below .500 despite squeaking out some wins.

Offensively LeBron James has been carrying the load, but in order to sustain his high level of play later into the season Davis needs to be the second scorer. Role players like Dennis Schröder, Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook have shown glimpses of help, but James still has averaged 33.4 points per game since Davis went down.

James closes in on the history books at a much faster pace, but the numbers simply aren't sustainable for overall team success. Davis is still second on the team in scoring by a healthy 11 point margin and averages 12.1 rebounds per game.

A minutes restriction may be in the cards to help Davis get back to speed, but any risk of further injury is not something the Lakers can afford. Even in the midst of trade rumors, building around their star big man is the main priority.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see Davis back onto the court and dominating for the Lakers. A team that is struggling to stay afloat among the western conference.