Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Advise Bronny During Rookie's Regular Season Debut
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James shared words of wisdom with his son, rookie L.A. point guard Bronny, ahead of his regular season NBA debut Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
As the father, son duo were sitting on the bench together, the Los Angeles All-Star still took time to be a father in the middle of the team's season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"You see the intensity right? Just play carefree though," James told his son. "Don't worry about mistakes, just go out and play hard."
Toward the end of the second quarter, James and Bronny shared the court to become the first father-son duo in NBA history to do so. It was the moment fans had been waiting for since Bronny was drafted by the Lakers in June.
James spoke on the special moment with Bronny as well as the opening night win postgame.
"Mission number one was for us to come out and play well and win," James said, per Robert Marvi of LeBron Wire. "It's my first win on opening night as a Laker so I wanted to get that done. I think as a team we came and played as close to 48 minutes to a complete game as we've played in a while.
"Obviously that moment with us being at the scorer's table together, checking in together, it's something I'll never forget. No matter how old I get, I will never forget that moment."
The excitement surrounding the historic moment was palpable ahead of the game. Amongst the home crowd was Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr, the first father-son duo to play on the same MLB team.
The Griffey's played on the Seattle Mariners together from 1990-91. Flash forward to 2024, the MLB father-son duo had the opportunity to witness the first NBA father-son duo.
Although the highlight of the night was James and Bronny taking the court together as father and son, the star of opening night was Anthony Davis. He had a dominant performance to start the season, recording 36 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks.
The 36 points from Davis are the most by a Laker in a season opener since Kobe Bryant scored 45 points against the Houston Rockets in 2007.
"He is the main focal point for us offensively and defensively," James said of Davis. "We have to make sure to keep giving him the ball. The coaching staff did a great job of him being the recipient. It's our job as the ball handlers to continue to feed him."
