Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has topped Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James in total earnings combined between salary and endorsements for 2024-25, making him the highest earning player in the NBA. Curry is set to make $55.8 million in salary and $100 million in endorsements, a combined $155.8 million. James is set to earn $48.7 million in salary and $85 million in endorsements for a combined total of $133.7 million, via Sportico.
James was previously the highest earning NBA player over the last decade. Though Curry has surpassed him, James still ranks second among all players in the league in total earnings. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks third with $103.8 million in total earnings, Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant ranks fourth with $97.9 million in combined earnings, and Bucks' Damian Lillard comes in fifth with $66.8M in total earnings.
Curry's salary will jump to $62.6 million in 2026-27 thanks to a one-year extension, which will make him the first NBA player to earn over $60 million in a single season.
James, Curry, and Durant are also the only three players to have surpassed $500 million in earnings from their NBA salaries over their careers.
Both superstar athletes have numerous endorsements. James has endorsement deals with Nike, McDonald's, Beats, Sprite, and Blaze Pizza among several other brands. Curry has deals with Subway, JP Morgan, and Under Armour among other brands.
The two saw their personal brands elevate even further when they competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, helping Team USA take home the gold medal in men's basketball. Though neither needed to play in the Olympics to necessarily be the highest earning players, it added even more to their popularity as they became teammates for the first time in their careers.
James and Curry are easily the two biggest faces of the NBA, and have been for over a decade. The two have gone up against each other in the NBA Finals four times, and formed one of the best on-court rivalries in the league. While James and Curry will still battle each other when the Lakers and Warriors face off, their rivalry has appeared to settle beyond the court.
We will get the first matchup between these two on Christmas Day when L.A. travels to the Bay Area.
