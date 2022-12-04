Lakers News: LeBron James Surpasses Magic Johnson To Become No. 6 All-Time Regular Season Assists Leader

Another game, another spectacular and clutch Los Angeles Lakers win thanks in part to Lakers superstar LeBron James. James helped propel the Lakers to their ninth win of the 2022-2023 campaign; he scored 28 points, snatched eight rebounds, and handed out a game-tying high 11 assists last night.

And on his ninth assist that came in the fourth quarter with 8:41 remaining in the game, LeBron James surpassed NBA and Laker legend Magic Johnson for sixth on the NBA’s all-time assist list.

James found Anthony Davis for a three-pointer to push the lead to 112-108. Fitting to have his partner in crime move up on the list.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell broke the news to James after the game in their interview, and the 37-year-old said it’s an honor to wear the same uniform as the legendary point guard.

“It’s very humbling. To be linked with any of the greats, but it’s even more of a humbling feeling when you’re actually wearing the same uniform as the guy wore."

An elated Darvin Ham crashed the interview, shouting, “You can’t stop the King!” as James couldn’t do anything but laugh.

James has enhanced his game year after year, but his passing ability has been there since we’ve witnessed him play basketball.

The argument of LeBron James or Michael Jordan will stand the test of time, but the real debate should be between Magic Johnson and LeBron James. They are mirrors of each other, taking out the athletic aspect of things. Just look at their similarities in an Instagram post by King James.

We’re lucky and fortunate to have The Kid From Akron don the purple and gold and still be dominant in his 20th season in the NBA.

Congratulations, LeBron!