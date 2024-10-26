Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals How Many Games He Plans to Play in During 22nd Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 for the first time in 13 years, and so far, they look like a formidable team.
The Lakers have looked great in two games this season, and they'll look to improve to 3-0 on Saturday against their division rival, the Sacramento Kings.
With a back-to-back game set to take place on Saturday, the first of this season for L.A., it's common for stars to sit them out in today's NBA. As we learned earlier this week, 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will not play in back-to-back, and many other stars will follow suit, but that will not apply to Lakers superstar LeBron James,
James is likely to play on Saturday, and after Friday's win, he revealed how many games he plans on planning in his unprecedented 22nd season.
"I plan on playing every game [this season]," James said. "We'll see what happens if I don't."
James is at the top of his game, and although he hasn't looked like it thus far through two games, make no mistake about it. We saw what he could do when the stakes were at their highest, and he could carry a heavy workload when necessary.
However, it is not best for James to exert his energy for the game in October. The Lakers have loftier goals than starting a season 2-0, and nobody knows that more than James.
The Lakers have plenty on their roster to carry the load through the regular season, thanks to their other superstar, Anthony Davis. Davis has been a revelation thus far, and if he can keep it up, he could be one of the MVP favorites.
James is coming off one of his healthier seasons in quite a while. Last season, he played in 71 games, the most in this 2017-18 season with the Cavaliers. He averaged 25.7 points per game, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while averaging 35.3 minutes per game.
The start of his 2024-25 season has not been special. He is averaging 18.5 points and shooting 48 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. However, don't expect this to become James's new norm just yet.
James is still getting his feet under him, but we'll likely see a classic from him sooner rather than later.
The Lakers believe James is still at the top of his game, and from what we've seen of him last year and this past summer, they have no reason to think he is not a top-10 player in the league on the verge of 40 years old.
