Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Intriguing Pick for LA's 'Focal Point' This Year
With the Los Angeles Lakers new season starting, it means another year for star LeBron James in the league. He is now playing in his 22nd season in the NBA and somehow is still going strong.Lakers'
James has been one of the best players in the league since his rookie season and his longevity is unlike anything that we have ever seen before. But due to his advanced age, he can no longer will his team to a win just based on his talent alone.
While he is still one of the better players in the NBA right now, he does need help. This is where co-star Anthony Davis comes in and the duo has been among the better ones in the NBA over recent years.
But this season, the Lakers want to play more through Davis given the age of James. After the first game of the season, James reiterated that notion, calling Davis the "focal point" of the entire team.
“He is the main focal point for us offensively and defensively,” LeBron James said. “We got to make sure we continue to give him the ball. I think the coaching staff and JJ [Redick], they do a great job of always putting him in positions where he can be the recipient of the offense. And when AD has it going, it’s our job as the ball handlers to continue to feed him, find him and for AD to do what AD does.”
Davis dominated against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener, dropping 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots. He helped lead the Lakers to a win and looked like one of the best players in the entire league.
He will be playing as more of a "hub" this season for the offensive attack. Head coach JJ Redick has talked about this at length this offseason and it was apparent in the opener.
“Obviously, it’s going to grow and we are going to integrate more things within that,” Davis said after his first night running Redick’s offense. “But, I think this is a good first step of seeing how he wants me to play and how he wants me to be that hub and kind of orchestrate the offense in a sense.”
If Davis continues to play at this level, he will likely be in the MVP conversation moving forward. He is the key to the success of the Lakers this season and played out of his mind when the team needed him most.
