3-Time Hall of Fame Lakers Champion Jerry West Dead at 86
Former Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Jerry West, who spent all of his 14 pro seasons as a player with the Purple and Gold and has a bronze statue of his image mid-dribble adorning the front of Crypto.com Arena, passed away at the age of 86, the L.A. Clippers (for whom he had been working as a consultant) announced on Wednesday morning, per NBA.com.
“Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” the Clippers stated.
West played from 1960-74, appearing in nine Finals (and winning Finals MVP in the team's 1969 loss) but just winning one, a fact that haunted him for much of his life. Mr. Clutch was thrice honored with Hall of Fame appearances — once as a player, once as a member of the 1960 US Olympic team, and again this year as a contributor.
A 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA honoree, and a five-time All-Defensive Teamer. the 6-foot-3 West Virginia product boasted career averages of 27 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the floor and 81.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe (there was no three point line when he played), 6.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.7 blocks a night.
The 1971-72 Lakers, the only West team to win a title, won a then-record 69 games, including a still-insane 33 in a row. Led by West, Wilt Chamberlain, and fellow Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich, the Lake Show vanquished the Walt Frazier/Willis Reed-era New York Knicks in a swift five-game Finals series.
After his playing career came to a close, West soon became the front office architect of two distinctive championship eras of Lakers hoops. He was the man responsible for bringing together the Showtime Lakers, and also the one who acquired Shaquille O'Neal in free agency and traded for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant in the fateful summer of 1996. West was also the team president of the Memphis Grizzlies, where he oversaw the beginning of eventual Laker Pau Gasol's NBA career. He then became a consultant to the Golden State Warriors during the beginning of their title run, before eventually wrapping up his career with the Clippers. All told, he won eight titles in his front office capacity, and was twice named the league's Executive of the Year.
League commissioner Adam Silver released a statement mourning West's passing.
“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," Silver said. " He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch.'"
“I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life," Silver noted. "On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community.”
