Lakers Salary Issues Limiting Their Pursuit of Best Free Agent on Market
The Los Angeles Lakers may seem like an obvious destination for free agent Toronto Raptors shooting guard/small forward Gary Trent Jr., but as Marc Stein observes in a fresh Substack report, the team currently has limited financial resources to make a deal happen. L.A. is deep into the NBA's first luxury tax apron, and thus is currently only able to offer Trent either the taxpayer's mid-level exception (worth $5.2 million) or a veteran's minimum deal.
“One source close to the process cautioned this week that the Lakers, until they can move farther away from the second luxury tax apron, can't even make a run at Trent," Stein cautioned, "no matter how available he appears to be. The Lakers, remember, are only marginally distanced from the second apron after LeBron James signed a new two-year deal that was less than $3 million shy of the $104 million maximum he could have received.”
Trent, 25, may not do anything to help shore up perhaps Los Angeles' most glaring weakness, its perimeter defense, but presumably improved health from Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt could solve that issue a bit. The 6-foot-5 ex-Dukie is a reliable high-volume long range sniper and general release valve jump shooter. Last season for the 25-57 Raptors, Trent appeared in 71 contests (41 starts), averaging 13.7 points on .426/.393/.771 shooting splits, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals a night.
