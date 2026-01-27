Rich Paul Trying to Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Klutch Sports

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga takes another drastic turn with less than two weeks left before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

All signs seem to be pointing toward the Milwaukee Bucks trading Antetokounmpo either before next month's deadline or during the summer, with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers potentially loading up to take a run at the two-time NBA MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Targeted by Rich Paul, Klutch Sports

According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul might be trying to make Antetokounmpo his next superstar client, joining LeBron James of the Lakers and other notable NBA clients such as Tyrese Maxey, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland and Draymond Green.

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports not only has a tendency to talk about Giannis, but also–multiple sources agree–has been talking to Giannis’s brother Thanasis as of late. Rich, it seems clear, would like to represent Giannis, and (despite what’s happening with Anthony Davis in Dallas) is said to have been making the case that he’s the guy who can get a star player where he wants to go.

Obviously, this is only speculation at this point and nothing more than a rumor, but where there's smoke, there's fire. As Abbott notes, based on NBA sources, there's a "very real chance" Antetokounmpo could have a new agent soon.

Two excellent NBA sources suggest that this kind of agent subterfuge is a constant undertone of NBA life, and it’s not worth worrying about. Two others believe there’s a very real chance that Giannis will soon have a new agent.

This latest development makes the Giannis sweepstakes interesting, with Paul having ties to both the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers. It remains to be seen whether Paul becoming Antetokounmpo's agent would benefit either team or another team around the league.

Giannis & LeBron Teammates Next Season?

Over the past couple of weeks, the rumors have been swirling about the Lakers and Warriors. James' time with the Lakers seems to be coming to an end, while the Warriors supposedly have plans to try to trade for Antetokounmpo while also signing James in NBA free agency this summer.

Jonathan Kuminga remains a player the Warriors could send packing before the trade deadline, and there's a chance he lands with the Lakers, as Los Angeles shows some interest in acquiring the 24-year-old.

However, all eyes are on Antetokounmpo at the moment, as anticipation of a blockbuster trade continues to mount with every passing day.