West Rival to Target LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history heading into this 2025-26 NBA season, as it is his 23rd year in the league, which is something no other player has done.

Even though James turned 41 last month and is playing in a record-setting 23rd season in the NBA, the four-time NBA champion remains undecided about his future, with his contract with the Lakers set to expire after the 2025-26 campaign. All signs point to the Lakers and James parting ways, which could come as early as this upcoming NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, but the consensus seems to be he'll either retire or continue his playing career elsewhere.

Warriors Plan to Target LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

With James' immediate future in the NBA uncertain, there's been a lot of speculation about what's next for the future Hall of Famer, especially after the ESPN bombshell article dropped on Wednesday, detailing a tumultuous relationship with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, leading some to believe a blockbuster trade involving the superstar forward could be on the horizon.

On Thursday, a rumor surfaced that the Golden State Warriors would try to trade for Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo while also trying to sign James as a free agent, via Real GM.

The Golden State Warriors plan to feature prominently in trade discussions for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason if he comes to market with the Milwaukee Bucks, while exploring the prospect of teaming LeBron James with Stephen Curry once James becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30. Sources say the Warriors view both superstars as potential franchise-altering additions.

With the Warriors trying to make the best of what will likely be the last few years of the Stephen Curry era, it makes a lot of sense that Golden State would try to pull off these moves during the NBA offseason, as it would make them a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference once again.

However, it remains to be seen if the Warriors' brass can pull this off while also competing with teams like the Lakers in the Giannis sweepstakes, as he'll be a hot commodity with plenty of suitors around the league trying to acquire him in a blockbuster trade.

As for James, there's no telling what direction he'll go in, but playing alongside Curry, Draymond Green and Antetokounmpo will almost certainly be tempting for the veteran forward in what could be his final NBA season.