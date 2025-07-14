Ex- Orlando Magic Guard Named One Of College Basketball's Best Players
In 2006, the Orlando Magic selected Duke guard JJ Redick with the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. Redick was a big-time shot maker for the Blue Devils. Now, his time under coach Mike Krzyzewski lands him on a prestigious list.
Recently, The Athletic compiled a list of the top 25 men's college basketball players of the 2000s, with Redick coming in at No. 22.
"Was anyone on this list more hated? Did anyone on this list care less about that? You might remember him as one of the most polarizing players in college hoops history, but you can't deny Redick's impact, particularly when it came to draining big-time shots," it wrote. "This was best exemplified during his senior year, when Redick poured in a career-high 41 points, including nine 3s, in No. 1 Duke's 97-66 throttling of No. 2 Texas."
"Redick is Duke's all-time leading scorer (2,769) and made the most 3s of any player in program history (457). The sharpshooter still holds the NCAA record for career free-throw percentage (minimum 600 makes) — 91.2 percent — as well."
Redick spent seven seasons with the Magic and was a key part of the roster during Orlando's run to the finals in 2009. In 369 games with the team, Redick averaged 9.2 points while shooting 39.8 percent from deep.
Redick departed Orlando in a trade in 2013. Redick went to Milwaukee, while Orlando acquired Tobias Harris and others. After Redick's brief stint with the Bucks, he went on to spend several seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans before ending his career with the Mavericks.
